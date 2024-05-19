AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
NAB launches another Toshakhana probe against Imran

Fazal Sher Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly launched another Toshakhana investigation against incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife into the alleged illegal possession and sale of seven high-value watches and other precious gifts, including diamond and gold jewellery.

According to the NAB report, the allegations involve the unauthorised sale of valuable items such as Graff and Rolex watches, as well as diamond and gold jewellery. The report said that these gifts were sold without being legally owned or deposited in the Toshakhana, as required by law.

As per the report, NAB headquarter received a source report regarding illegal purchase/retention of gifted state items at considerably lower rates and subsequent sale of the same by Imran Khan who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to April 2022.

It says that that matter was deliberated in the NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) and on the recommendation of EBM, Chairman NAB authorised an investigation on the allegation. During the course of inquiry, relevant record and statement of witnesses were recorded, the report said.

The report says Khan during his tenure as prime minister as per record of Toshakhana, received 108 gifts as prime minister and his wife, from different head of the states/dignitaries. Out of these 108 gifts, Khan, the ex-premier and his wife Bushra Bibi retained 58 gifts [comprising of 118 items] allegedly undervalued Rs142,123,100 [as got assessed by Toshakhana section], it says.

According to the report, this amount also include gifts worth Rs30,000 and less [amounting to total worth of approximately Rs82,200] that were allowed to be retained free of cost under the prevalent rules. As per record, around 14 gifts with value exceeding Rs30,000 were retained by the former prime minister and his wife. Complete record regarding payment made by former premier for retention of gifts was collected from the Cabinet Division, wherein, it revealed that retention cost of Rs38,077,050 was deposited in the federal treasury through 15 challans by the former premier.

It says that during the tenure of Khan the former premier received and retained 10 gifts including Graff W/Watch, Cufflinks, Pen and Ring set, Rolex, Rolex wrist watch, Rolex, Rolex SYS, Gold and Diamond Jewllery Set, Rolex wrist watch, Roxe Watch pair of cufflinks, ring an unstitched suit cltoth, Graff Yellow and white diamond jewellery set and Bvigari Jewlry set.

It says that according to the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts applicable in 2017-18 and gifts received by the government and public functionaries, irrespective of their price must have been reported and deposited immediately in Toshakhana of the cabinet division.

However, it was found that the gift received by the former premier Khan during the period under inquiry were not deposited in the Toshakhana section, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB launches another Toshakhana probe against Imran

