ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the Senate of Pakistan on May 21 (Tuesday).

According to a statement from the President House, the president summoned the session under Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It added that, in exercise of the powers conferred by Constitution, President Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday, 21st May at 5pm.

