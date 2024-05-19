AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Markets Print 2024-05-19

Bahawalpur Division: target of cotton cultivation set

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab agriculture department has set a target of bringing 1.869 million acres of land under cotton cultivation in Bahawalpur division this year.

Bahawalpur Division contribute nearly 50 per cent in the total cultivation of cotton of the province.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired a meeting of cotton campaign with special focus on Bahawalpur division. The meeting reviewed ongoing field activities related to cotton cultivation.

Speaking on this occasion, the Secretary Agriculture said that Bahawalpur division has a prominent position in the cultivation and production of cotton. He further added that digital monitoring of field formations has been started. Strict action will be taken against the officers and staff who failed to achieve cotton cultivation target.

The Secretary further said that retired field assistants can be hired on 90-day contracts to meet the shortage of staff for cotton cultivation. He said that the target of cotton cultivation is a challenging task. All possible resources and means are being used to achieve cotton cultivation and production.

On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nadir Chattha, said that the welfare of farmers across the division exceeded expectations.

“I am offering my dedicated services to meet the target of cotton cultivation in division. Practical measures are being taken to solve the problems faced by the farmers. Instructions have been issued to all the administrative officers of the division to provide the necessary facilities and support to the agriculture department.

The meetings of the divisional and district advisory committees are being organized regularly. Field formations will be fully supported to provide technical guidance and facilities to cotton farmers at all stages, from sowing to picking.”

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, speaking through video link, said that Pink Bollworm can prove to be dangerous for cotton, which requires strict monitoring and timely remediation.

In the meeting, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Ahmad Jappa, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning, Punjab Dr Amir Rasool and Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other officers participated while Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel along with Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan participated through video link.

