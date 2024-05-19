AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-19

CBOT wheat drops as Kansas wheat tour projects above-average crop

Reuters Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped on Friday after a crop tour through Kansas this week projected better-than-average yields in a top US winter wheat state, analysts said.

Corn also headed lower on improving U.S weather forecasts while soybeans extended gains as forecasts for more rain in southern Brazil fueled concern about crop losses to floods.

The July wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 9-3/4 cents at $6.53-1/2 a bushel by 12:07 P.M. CDT (1707 GMT). Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council’s annual wheat crop tour concluded their trip on Thursday, estimating Kansas wheat’s yield potential at 46.5 bushels per acre (bpa) after scouting 449 fields over three days. The figure was the highest since 2021 and above the five-year tour average of 42.4 bpa from 2018-2023.

Wheat futures were technically overbought and due for a correction, said Austin Schroeder, a commodity analyst with Brugler Marketing and Management.

Futures hit 10-month highs this week on concerns about frost killing crops in Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter. In corn, forecasts for a drier window in corn-growing areas over the weekend before rains arrive next week had capped prices, Schroeder said. “I think its fairly open in terms of planting,” he said.

CBOT July corn was down 4-3/4 cents at $4.52-1/4 while July soybeans added 10 cents to $12.26-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans rose as the harvesting of soybeans, corn and rice in Brazil’s flood-devastated Rio Grande do Sul advanced slowly in the last week as relentless rains and stubbornly high waters failed to subside.

“There was a sharp reduction in grain quality in comparison to the product obtained before the excess rain,” Brazilian crop agency Emater said on Thursday. Gains in soyoil helped boost soybeans, Schroeder said.

Wheat wheat crop wheatcorn

Comments

200 characters

CBOT wheat drops as Kansas wheat tour projects above-average crop

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories