Proposed PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP conducting analysis

Published 19 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is conducting extensive analysis, collecting detailed data, market participant responses through comprehensive questionnaires, and comments from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the proposed PTCL-Telenor Merger.

The CCP will also evaluate efficiencies claimed by the merging entities, which must be beneficial to consumers.

The CCP is currently conducting a Phase II review of the proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). This crucial review will determine whether the merger is approved and what conditions may be imposed to ensure competitive fairness in the market.

PTCL filed pre-merger application on 6th March 2024. CCP had 30 days to review the application and issue a Phase-I order, according to its law. Phase-I order was announced on 3rd May 2024 within the timescale specified in the competition law. Phase-I order analysed that there may be some potential impact on competition in telecom sector; therefore, pre-merger application will be considered in Phase-II review. CCP has 90 days to complete this detailed review and issue its order.

A Phase-II review involves an in-depth investigation into the merger’s potential impact on market competition. This stage is initiated when preliminary findings suggest that the merger could restrict competition in the telecom sector.

The possible outcome of a Phase-II review is often “conditional” approval. Historically, CCP has approved mergers with some structural and behavioural modification with some conditions attached to mitigate anti-competitive effects and to protect consumers from abuse of dominant position.

