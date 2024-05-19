Police asked to redouble efforts for eradicating crime

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that it is the responsibility of the supervisory officers to eradicate the crimes and ensure easy delivery of justice and policing services to the citizens while maintaining the atmosphere of law & order in the society.

Presiding over a video link meeting at the Central Police Office, he directed to improve follow-up of the public complaints received on 1787 Complaint management system and their quick redressal. He instructed to focus on modern technology for scientific investigation and improve the work out rate of the cases.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasised on more effective supervision, as well as, effective coordination with prosecutors to improve the quality of investigation. He said that investigations of heinous crimes should be gotten completed by senior officers under their supervision.

He directed that ongoing targeted and intelligence-based operations against katcha criminals should be accelerated, and counter measures should be intensified to eradicate organized crime including kidnapping for ransom, murder, dacoity, etc. He expressed these views while Meanwhile, Punjab Police, Narowal, has arrested the criminals of the group involved in mistreatment, harassment and indecent acts with women in an important operation.

Furthermore, Punjab Police is ensuring strict compliance on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s drug free Punjab campaign and have intensified crackdown across the province to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024