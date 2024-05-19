Coca-Cola, charity: water partner to bring clean water to communities

ISLAMABAD: The Coca-Cola Foundation and charity: water partnered to bring clean and safe water to communities in Pakistan.

Charity: water, a non-profit organisation, bringing clean and safe water to people around the world, has received support from The Coca-Cola Foundation to launch a transformative clean water project in Balochistan.

The project aims to support 372 new and rehabilitated community water points to ensure access to clean and safe water for more than 3,500 people. Balochistan is Pakistan’s most arid and water-starved province with challenges mounting after the catastrophic floods in 2022.

The Coca-Cola Foundation has committed to support this project alongside charity: water. “We believe in the power of partnerships to connect local expertise with global sustainable best practices, so every drop of water goes farther, especially in regions where vulnerable communities have experienced climate-related water stress and are far removed from municipal services,” said Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Working with local partner Muslim Aid, charity: water and The Coca-Cola Foundation are committed to improving sustainable water access and sanitation in underserved communities in Balochistan, an arid province in Pakistan at risk of water scarcity.

The project will not only bring clean water closer to home for thousands of people but also contribute to community development and improved public health. “We are excited to launch this partnership with The Coca-Cola Foundation,” said Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water.

“Together, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of people in Pakistan by ensuring they have reliable access to one of life’s most essential resources - clean water.”

Local partner Muslim Aid will play a crucial role in rehabilitating and implementing community and government water systems and building the capacity of relevant stakeholders to manage the systems, ensuring they are sustainable and meet the needs of the communities they serve. Bibi, a woman from a community that will benefit from this project said, “We face severe water shortages in our village forcing us to travel 1.5 kilometres, taking 30-40 minutes, twice daily, to fetch water. Our storage capacity is inadequate, limiting our daily water usage.” She went on to say that she hopes that the construction of a new water system will help in “improving their lives by providing clean water at their doorstep.

