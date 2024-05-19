AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
Opinion Print 2024-05-19

Army should adopt a more professional and scientific approach towards public relations

Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper in its yesterday’s issue. The tone and demeanour of the DG-ISPR strongly suggested that legislation to regulate social media had likely already been drafted and would soon be presented to parliament.

Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that the Prime Minister had approved the establishment of a social media authority despite the absence of formal legislation. This move prompted criticism, with one judge remarking that the government appeared to be hastily prioritizing the creation of a social media regulatory authority over pressing issues such as climate change.

Unlike PEMRA, which possesses a range of punitive measures to discipline traditional media, the tasks facing the social media authority will be considerably more challenging. While PEMRA can impose hefty fines, revoke licenses, ensure compliance with codes of conduct, and address violations through fines, suspensions, or license cancellations, the social media authority may lack similar leverage due to many pressing reasons.

Social media is difficult to harness due to its globalized nature, constant evolution, and the prevalence of anonymity and operating across national borders. The platforms like Facebook and X make it difficult to apply consistent regulations due to varying legal jurisdictions, and the ever-changing landscape of social media renders regulations obsolete quickly, as new features and formats emerge.

The anonymity and pseudonymity afforded to users further complicate matters, hindering efforts to hold individuals accountable for harmful content, particularly in regions with lax regulations. The social media platforms rely heavily on algorithms which can inadvertently amplify harmful content or create echo chambers, making it difficult to regulate their impact.

Besides, enforcing social media regulations can be resource-intensive especially in a poor country like Pakistan, requiring dedicated teams and sophisticated technology.

The army should adopt a more professional and scientific approach towards public relations and should minimize and finally stop altogether its overt interaction with the public on political affairs or governance. Urgent action is required to initiate a comprehensive reset of ISPR’s approach to the challenges of social media.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

