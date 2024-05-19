AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-19

Cell phone snatching at gunpoint on the rise in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of snatching at gunpoint showed an increase during the last week as over 76 phones were snatched in the various localities of the federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, not only mobile phone snatching has witnessed a surge but also car thefts as carjackers stole over 70 vehicles from the jurisdictions of different police stations. The 70 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations included nine cars and 61 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Khanna, Sabzi Mandi, Aabpara, Secretariat, and Kohsar police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes and three cars from the limits of Karachi Company police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Margalla, five from the limits of Secretariat police station, four bikes from the jurisdiction of Tarnol as well as another three motorbikes from the limits of Sabzi Mandi station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched 12 mobile phones, auto thieves stole 10 vehicles including three cars, and robbers struck at three places in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Another 13 cases of mobile snatching, two cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery were reported to Khanna police station. Armed persons snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole three motorbikes, and three cases of kidnapping to Sabzi Mandi police station, and another three cases of mobile snatching, six cases of auto theft, and two robberies were reported to Aabpara police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones, robbers struck at one place and auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of the Secretariat police station.

Armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and car lifters stole two bikes and robbers struck at a place in the limits of Kohsar police station as well as carjackers stole two motorbikes, armed persons snatched one mobile phone, and robbers struck at four places in the limits of Golra police station.

Furthermore, six cases of auto theft including three cars were reported at Margalla police station.

