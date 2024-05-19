LHC approached for detailed probe into Dubai leaks

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court with a prayer to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other investigating agencies to hold a comprehensive inquiry into Dubai leaks on the properties owned by Pakistani citizens.

The petitioner Mashkoor Hussain argued that a detailed probe should be conducted to ascertain whether the properties mentioned in Dubai leaks were fully declared by their owners before the competent authorities.

He said if any person is found involved in Dubai leaks by way of tax evasion, money laundering, or in any other illegal means, stern action should be ordered against such individuals under the relevant laws.

