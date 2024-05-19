Police asked to ensure ‘Eid Security Plan’ implementation

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has directed the police to prepare a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2024, ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens.

The plan should include measures to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for animal sacrifice, security arrangements, and surveillance.

The Minister directed that all registered welfare and social organizations, religious seminaries, and other stakeholders be bound by the code of conduct issued by the Sindh government, and that the plan include measures for the collection and transportation of animal hides.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that under the Eid-ul-Azha Security Plan, the Central Police Office’s Central Command and Control Center will issue timely orders for implementation at every level, ensuring that suspicious activities are monitored and potential threats are neutralized. Additionally, the plan should include measures for the effective use of zone-wise control rooms and police stations’ wireless control rooms.

The Minister also directed that a list of all masajid, imambargahs, eidgahs, and open places for Eid prayers be prepared and categorized, and that police personnel, including commandos, be deployed accordingly. The plan should also include detailed responsibilities for SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.

