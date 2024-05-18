AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s April gasoline exports fall to lowest level since July 2015 on recovering domestic demand

Reuters Published May 18, 2024

BEIJING: China’s gasoline exports in April fell to the lowest level since July 2015, customs data and Reuters records showed on Saturday, as domestic travel and fuel use increased in the recovering economy.

April exports of gasoline stood at 400,000 million metric tons, down 50.8% from a year earlier, General Administration of Customs data showed on Saturday, and 65% below March’s 1.15 million tons.

A growing tourist preference for short-distance travel is favouring car trips over flights and boosting domestic gasoline demand, according to Shiqing Xia, oils and chemicals consultant at Wood Mackenzie.

China’s gasoline exports will likely remain at a low level in May. Analysts forecast domestic demand will increase 3-6% year-on-year in May based on the increase in travel during China’s Labour Day holiday.

Domestic travel during the five-day holiday increased by 28% compared to 2019, before the pandemic, even as heavy rainfall in south China limited growth in travel in that part of the country, said Jianan Sun, China energy market analyst at Energy Aspects.

Diesel exports were at 760,000 tons in April, down 46% from 1.42 million tons in March on weak export arbitrage and limited quotas.

However, that was up 21.8% from the previous year, customs data showed.

Traders expect diesel exports to ease further in May as state refiners have already used up most of their quotas.

China’s April coal output falls to lowest level since Oct 2022

Sinopec and PetroChina are considering cutting back on refined fuel output in June, traders say, as excess diesel has squeezed refining profits in Asia.

Refining margins in Singapore, the Asia bellwether, slipped under $4 a barrel in April from nearly $6 in March, LSEG data showed, despite several plants shutting for maintenance during low demand season in the second quarter.

Jet fuel exports in April were 1.59 million metric tons, up 90.4% from year-ago levels but down from 1.98 million tons in March, the data showed.

International flights more than doubled year-on-year to 55,672 in April, according to civil aviation data provider Variflight, although they were still 30% lower than in April 2019.

Fuel provided to international flights is counted as an export in customs statistics.

In addition to aviation bunkering demand, jet fuel exports have been buoyed by healthy sales margins outside mainland China, several China-based trade sources said, adding that this trend could continue in May and June.

April imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were up 31.5% on the year at 6.22 million tons, data showed, aided in part by attractive spot prices. That was down however from March’s 6.65 million tons.

China gasoline gasoline prices gasoline exports

Comments

200 characters

China’s April gasoline exports fall to lowest level since July 2015 on recovering domestic demand

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories