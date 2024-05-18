AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-18

IK says he wants cases against him be proceeded in ‘normal way’

Fazal Sher Published May 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Friday, said that the trials of cases against him should be conducted on the similar pattern of trials of the cases against President Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Talking to the media informally at Adiala jail after the hearing of the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife, he said that we want the trial of the cases against him be proceeded in the normal way.

Khan said that the chief justice of Pakistan is a bold man but we ask why our petitions regarding May 8 and February 9 are not taken up.

To a question about writing a letter to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, he said that he writes a letter to COAS not for me but for the country. Khan said that he had directed his legal team to frame the letter and then inform him.

He further said that he would file a reference against Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain and Judge Qudratullah for misconduct.

Earlier, at the start of the hearing, Bushra Bibi came to the rostrum and expressed no confidence in the accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana.

She said that the previous hearing was conducted in her absence. To this, the judge remarked that the previous hearing was adjourned without proceedings.

Bushra Bibi replied that we had not been informed about the adjournment of the hearing. I am not a prisoner but a victim of injustices, she said, adding that she has no confidence in him like she has no confidence in the previous judges.

However, following over two and a half hours of consultation between Imran Khan, his wife, and his legal team, Bushra Bibi expressed ‘confidence’ over the judge.

Khan's legal team also filed a new petition seeking that the hearing of the same case be fixed after 14 days like other cases.

The court approved the petition and adjourned the hearing till May 22 as well as issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

