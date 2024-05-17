AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Sports

Dazzling eagle gets Scheffler on right track at PGA Championship

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler sent the crowd into a frenzy as he holed out for an eagle to start his PGA Championship campaign in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, as he carded a four-under par 67 to end the day five shots back from the lead.

Playing his first hole as a new dad after welcoming baby Bennett last week, the top-ranked American hit the ball some 167 yards from the middle of the fairway and grinned widely as it bounced once on the green and hopped into the cup.

“I was trying to hit it right at the pin because I felt like if I hit it the right way, the shortest it was going to go was on the pin,” the Masters winner told reporters.

“I felt like it was going to go a little past the pin if anything, and it was nice to see that one go in, obviously.” It was just the start he needed at Valhalla Golf Club, as a flawless Xander Schauffele fired a record-equalling opening round nine-under 62.

Scheffler, whose four birdies were undermined by a pair of bogeys on the par-four five and par-three 14, said while there were elements in his game he wants to improve, he had felt no pressure to match his compatriot’s level.

No.1 Scheffler prepares to face fatherhood as PGA looms

“There’s nothing I can do. Xander went out and played a great round this morning and I’m not really going to worry about trying to shoot 9-under,” said Scheffler, who ended the day in a six-way tie for 12th place.

“I’m just going to go out and try to hit good shots and play my own game.”

Scottie Scheffler

