AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Narendra Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 01:39pm
India’s Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Modi (R) greets his supporters as he takes part in a roadshow on the eve of filing of his election nomination papers, in Varanasi. Photo: AFP
India’s Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Narendra Modi (R) greets his supporters as he takes part in a roadshow on the eve of filing of his election nomination papers, in Varanasi. Photo: AFP

VARANASI: Cheering crowds greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as he submitted his candidacy for a Hindu holy city’s parliamentary seat in a general election his party is strongly favoured to win.

Modi remains roundly popular in India, in large part due to his cultivated image as an aggressive champion of the country’s majority faith.

Varanasi is the spiritual capital of Hinduism, where devotees from around India come to cremate deceased loved ones by the Ganges river, and the premier has represented the city since sweeping to power a decade ago.

“I swear on God… I will have faith and allegiance to India’s constitution,” Modi said before handing over the paperwork to an election registrar, flanked by a Hindu mystic dressed in a loincloth.

Supporters of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take part in a roadshow, in Varanasi, during ongoing India’s general election. Cheering supporters waving saffron flags lined the streets of one of India’s holiest cities on May 13 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to rally votes from the Hindu faithful. Photo: AFP
Supporters of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take part in a roadshow, in Varanasi, during ongoing India’s general election. Cheering supporters waving saffron flags lined the streets of one of India’s holiest cities on May 13 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to rally votes from the Hindu faithful. Photo: AFP

Hundreds of supporters had gathered to applaud Modi outside the local government office where he lodged his nomination, at the end of a two-day campaign stop packed with numerous public displays of worship.

“It’s our good fortune that Modi represents our constituency of Varanasi,” devout Hindu Jitendra Singh Kumar, a 52-year-old farmer, told AFP while waiting to catch a glimpse of the leader.

“He is like a God to people of Varanasi. He thinks about the country first, unlike other politicians.”

India poll watchdog’s inaction lets PM Modi commit ‘brazen’ violations, opposition says

Modi waved to the gathered crowd after emerging from the office before leaving with his entourage, made up of senior figures from his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 73-year-old Modi, who has made acts of religious devotion a fixture of his premiership, had spent the morning visiting temples and offering prayers at the banks of the Ganges.

Tens of thousands of supporters had lined the streets of Varanasi to greet Modi as he arrived in the city on Monday, waving to the crowd from atop a flatbed truck as loudspeakers blared devotional songs.

Many along the roadside waved saffron-coloured flags bearing the lotus flower emblem of the BJP, throwing marigold flowers at the procession as it passed by.

‘Not wanted in this country’

Modi and the BJP are widely expected to win this year’s election, which is conducted over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of staging the democratic exercise in the world’s most populous country.

Varanasi is one of the last constituencies to vote on June 1, with counting and results expected three days later.

A supporter waves the flag of the Congress party before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India main opposition Congress party, in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Reuters
A supporter waves the flag of the Congress party before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India main opposition Congress party, in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Reuters

Since the vote began last month, Modi has made a number of strident comments against India’s 200-million-plus Muslim minority in an apparent effort to galvanise support.

In public speeches he has referred to Muslims as “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, prompting condemnation from opposition politicians and complaints to India’s election commission.

India top court grants temporary bail to opposition leader Kejriwal to campaign in elections

The ascent of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist politics despite India’s officially secular constitution has made Muslims in the country increasingly anxious.

“We are made to feel as if we are not wanted in this country,” Shauqat Mohamed, who runs a tea shop in the city, told AFP.

“If the country’s premier speaks of us in disparaging terms, what else can we expect?” the 41-year-old added.

“We have to accept our fate and move on.”

Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party Indian rupee Hindu Indian election Hindu holy city

Comments

200 characters

Narendra Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city

Barring ‘strategic entities’, Pakistan to pursue privatisation of all SOEs: PM Shehbaz

Rupee stable against US dollar

KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 730-point gain

NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

Fast Cables IPO: funds to be used for capacity expansion, says MD

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on almost all products

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Read more stories