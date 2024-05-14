AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.42%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
PIAA 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.56%)
PRL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SEARL 60.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
SNGP 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,745 Increased By 20.5 (0.26%)
BR30 25,519 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 74,089 Increased By 290.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 23,798 Increased By 174.7 (0.74%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye central bank net reserves rose $10bn last week, bankers say

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:31pm

ANKARA: The Turkiye Central Bank’s net reserves rose by $10 billion last week as it continues accumulate foreign currency, bankers said on Tuesday.

Net reserves rose to $31 billion from $21 billion a week earlier, according to the bankers’ calculations.

Net reserves excluding swaps have risen by $42 billion in the six weeks since the March 31 local elections, bankers said, reaching -$23.5 billion.

Turkey central bank stuns market with 500-point rate hike to 50pc

Of the $42 billion, a record weekly rise of $15 billion came last week, according to bankers’ calculations.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkiye central bank

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye central bank net reserves rose $10bn last week, bankers say

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories