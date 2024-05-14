AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.45%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.82%)
OGDC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.7%)
PIAA 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
SEARL 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.08%)
SNGP 71.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.65%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,746 Increased By 21.3 (0.28%)
BR30 25,528 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 74,106 Increased By 306.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 23,805 Increased By 181.5 (0.77%)
Indian rupee in a tight band tracking subdued Asian peers

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 12:14pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was little changed on Tuesday, tracking muted price action in most Asian currencies as markets await key US inflation data for cues on when the Federal Reserve may begin to ease policy rates.

The rupee was at 83.5075 against the US dollar as of 09:55 a.m. IST, against its close at 83.53 in the previous session.

The currency was in a tight 83.5050-83.5175 range in early trading.

Most Asian currencies were steady save for the Indonesian rupiah, which declined 0.3%.

The dollar index was at 105.25.

The rupee has mostly traded around the 83.50 mark over the last three sessions despite pressure from equity-related outflows.

Traders remain wary of pushing the rupee lower amid expectations the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will intervene to limit declines.

Foreign investors have sold $2.2 billion of Indian equities in May so far, the strongest monthly outflow since January, according to stock depository data.

Indian rupee closes little changed

The outflows have been prompted by concerns that India’s ruling party may not come back to power with as strong an election outcome as predicted by opinion polls.

“The downside risk for the rupee is limited to 83.60,” Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex said.

US producer price index data due later on Tuesday followed by closely-watched consumer inflation data due on Wednesday are likely to influence expectations of when the Fed may move to lower interest rates.

Investors are currently pricing in a 61% chance of a rate cut in September, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Given the RBI’s defence of the rupee, chances that the rupee gains on a soft US inflation print are higher than it declining sharply if inflation is hotter than expected, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

