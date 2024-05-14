Hong Kong stocks press on with gains at open

AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
DGKC 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.58%)
FCCL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.35%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
SEARL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.98%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,496 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 74,040 Increased By 240.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,781 Increased By 157.6 (0.67%)
AFP Published 14 May, 2024 10:52am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended gains at the open Tuesday on investor optimism over upcoming earnings from Chinese tech giants, while traders also awaited the release of US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.46 percent, or 88.76 points, to 19,203.82.

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.83 points to 3,148.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.10 points, to 1,768.90.

