Hong Kong stocks press on with gains at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended gains at the open Tuesday on investor optimism over upcoming earnings from Chinese tech giants, while traders also awaited the release of US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.46 percent, or 88.76 points, to 19,203.82.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 0.83 points to 3,148.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.10 points, to 1,768.90.