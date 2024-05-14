AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.63%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 32.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.2%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.89%)
HUBC 137.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
HUMNL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.24%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 135.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.32%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 70.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 12.8 (0.17%)
BR30 25,499 Decreased By -102 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,033 Increased By 233.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 23,779 Increased By 155.5 (0.66%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Manzoor Wattoo with family join PPP

Press Release Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: The former Chief Minister Punjab, Manzoor Wattoo after meeting with the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore on Monday announced to join the PPP with his family members.

Former members National Assembly, Khurram Wattoo and Rubina Shaheen Wattoo and former members Punjab Assembly, Moazzam Wattoo, Jahan Ara Wattoo and Amina Wattoo Kasuri were the family members of Manzoor Wattoo who joined the party. Chairman Bilawal welcomed the new entrants in the party.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Chaudhry Sajjad ul Hassan were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

