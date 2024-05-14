Manzoor Wattoo with family join PPP

LAHORE: The former Chief Minister Punjab, Manzoor Wattoo after meeting with the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore on Monday announced to join the PPP with his family members.

Former members National Assembly, Khurram Wattoo and Rubina Shaheen Wattoo and former members Punjab Assembly, Moazzam Wattoo, Jahan Ara Wattoo and Amina Wattoo Kasuri were the family members of Manzoor Wattoo who joined the party. Chairman Bilawal welcomed the new entrants in the party.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Chaudhry Sajjad ul Hassan were also present in the meeting.

