SIFC DG passes away

ISLAMABAD: Director General, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and senior diplomat Dr Diyar Khan passed away here on Monday. In a condolence message, Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi condoled the family of late Dr Diyar Khan.

“Pakistan’s Foreign Service fraternity is today mourning Dr. Diyar Khan. A distinguished diplomat, Dr. Khan served the nation for over 28 years,” he said. Dr. Khan was Pakistan’s Ambassador to Argentina and Consul General in Guangzhou, China. He also served at Pakistan’s Missions in Beijing, Kabul, Sana’a, Rome and the United Nations, New York.

“His professionalism, impeccable integrity and dedication to public service were truly admirable. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the Foreign Secretary further stated. His last posting was Director General (SIFC).

