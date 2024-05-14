AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
Cooperation emphasised: Pak-US antiterrorism dialogue concludes

Ali Hussain Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States counterterrorism dialogue has concluded with an emphasis on cooperation between the two countries in addressing the most pressing challenges to regional and global security, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS-Khorasan.

According to the joint statement issued on Monday, Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and OIC, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, and US Department of State Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, co-chaired Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue on 10 May 2024 in Washington DC.

“The Counterterrorism Dialogue underscores the cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in addressing the most pressing challenges to regional and global security, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS-Khorasan,” read the joint statement.

It added that discussions centred on the counterterrorism landscape in the region, with a focus on areas of mutual interest.

Pakistani and US senior officials emphasised the importance of expanded counterterrorism collaboration and capacity building, including exchanges of technical expertise and best practices, investigative and prosecutorial assistance, provision of border security infrastructure and training, including the United States training of more than 300 police and frontline responders since the last Pakistan-US.

It further stated that Counterterrorism Dialogue in March 2023, and strengthening multilateral engagement such as in the UN and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

“Pakistan and the United States recognise that a partnership to counter ISIS-Khorasan, TTP, and other terrorist organizations will advance security in the region and serve as a model of bilateral and regional cooperation to address transnational terrorism threats,” it added.

Both governments resolved to increase communication on these topics and continue collaboration to detect and deter violent extremism through whole-of-government approaches.

“The Counterterrorism Dialogue reaffirms Pakistan’s and the United States’ shared determination to contribute to both regional and global security and stability,” it added.

