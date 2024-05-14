HGOs face problems in securing accommodation for pilgrims

KARACHI: Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) across the country are grappling with a major challenge of securing accommodation for pilgrims in the required zones of Mina and Arafat during Mashair Days for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

According to a letter issued by the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), a significant number of private Pakistani HGOs currently in Saudi Arabia are facing severe difficulties in obtaining space in the desired zones, despite having made payments to Saudi Tawafa companies under the new Hajj scheme.

The Saudi Tawafa companies were of the view that they were awaiting the allocation of space from the relevant Saudi authorities and if space is not made available, it may have no choice but to refund the money received from the Pakistani HGOs and this scenario could potentially create an extraordinary situation for both the HGOs and the pilgrims.

Recognizing the immense spiritual significance of the Hajj for millions of Muslims worldwide, TAAP has urgently requested Chaudhary Salik Hussain, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, to prioritise this issue and engage with his Saudi counterpart, Minister of Hajj Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabiyyah, as well as the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki to ensure maximum facilitation to the pilgrims.

The objective is to ensure that adequate facilities are provided to Pakistani pilgrims within the limited timeframe, allowing them to fulfil this sacred religious obligation without hindrance.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an once-in-a-lifetime obligation for Muslims with financial and physical means. The pilgrimage to Mecca and its surrounding holy sites holds deep spiritual importance, and any obstacles or disruptions can significantly impact the experience for the faithful.

