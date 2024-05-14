Sharjeel reiterates party’s commitment to freedom of expression

HYDERABAD: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that there have been various political organizations in the country, but the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been a pioneer in advocating for freedom of expression. Serving the media has been a top priority for the PPP.

The late martyr of democracy, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, fought for press freedom during the reign of dictators. Despite severe criticism, campaigns, and attempts to tarnish its image, the PPP and its leadership have consistently shown tolerance and respected press freedom.

While speaking as the chief guest at the health card distribution ceremony to journalists by Hyderabad Union of Journalists, in Hyderabad Press Club, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that I am delighted today to distribute health cards among journalists.

During the caretaker government, the press club in Hyderabad attempted to facilitate the distribution of health cards among journalists. I am grateful to the journalists for their immense respect. It is our duty and responsibility to provide health cards to journalists.

He said that the People’s Party has been responsible for numerous historic achievements in the country. It provided the constitution, established the nuclear force, and advanced missile technology. Additionally, it played a crucial role in renaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enacting the Eighteenth Amendment, which granted media freedom in Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during a historic flood in Sindh, millions of people were rendered homeless. In response, the Pakistan People’s Party initiated the construction of 2.1 million houses in the affected regions. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPP demonstrated exemplary service to the public, standing by them during challenging times.

He said that the hospitals in Sindh are unparalleled in Pakistan. People from other provinces as well as from Iran and Afghanistan seek treatment in Sindh. Cyberknife treatment is not only benefiting Pakistan but also Iran and Afghanistan.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the pledge of providing food, clothing, and shelter is exclusive to the Pakistan Peoples Party. The PPP has fulfilled its commitment to ensure these basic necessities for the people.

He said that in the current circumstances, I will appeal to the Chief Minister to enhance the grants allocated to journalists. From the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party to organizational officials, there is unanimous support for the media. I assure the journalists of Hyderabad that their grants will be augmented. Furthermore, if a journalist requires medical treatment in the US, the Sindh government will cover the expenses.

