AIRLINK 75.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
DGKC 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.59%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
HUMNL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.84%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.1%)
PIAA 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.63%)
PRL 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
SNGP 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.42%)
UNITY 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,738 Increased By 13.7 (0.18%)
BR30 25,496 Decreased By -104.4 (-0.41%)
KSE100 74,047 Increased By 248.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,782 Increased By 158 (0.67%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-14

Turkey unveils package to rein in spending, boost efficiency

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ANKARA: Turkey will rein in public spending and boost efficiency under a savings plan announced on Monday, launching only essential state investment projects in a fresh move to build confidence in an economic tightening programme.

The steps, unveiled by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, come as Turkey returns to more orthodox policies, seeking to boost fiscal discipline and price stability after years of turmoil that fuelled soaring inflation.

Annual inflation climbed to 69.8% in April and is expected to peak at 75-76% in May before falling to 38% at year-end, according to the central bank forecast in its quarterly inflation report last week.

Under a policy U-turn since Simsek took office last year, the central bank has already pursued an aggressive rate hike cycle, raising its policy interest rate by 4,150 basis points.

In the latest move, a package of state savings measures, Simsek said public institutions’ new vehicle purchases and rentals, as well their purchase and construction of new buildings, would be paused for three years.

“We want to strengthen the economic foundations of our country by ensuring fiscal discipline,” Simsek told reporters.

“Directing investments to effective areas will be a critical element in this package. We will accelerate structural reforms and make many reforms in public finances.”

Turkey Mehmet Simsek Cevdet Yilmaz

Comments

200 characters

Turkey unveils package to rein in spending, boost efficiency

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories