May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bournemouth boss Iraola signs new contract

AFP Published May 13, 2024

LONDON: Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the Premier League club until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Spaniard, 41, signed a two-year deal when he joined the south coast club in June last year from Rayo Vallecano.

Bournemouth, who have registered their highest-ever Premier League points total this season, are 11th in the English top flight with one game remaining.

“I’m very happy to sign the contract. For me, it is a matter of renewing the confidence from both sides,” Iraola said on Monday.

“We have had a good experience with our first season together in the Premier League, and I am happy that both sides want to continue the relationship further.

“I’m proud that we achieved the points record. We are playing in a difficult competition, with very good opposition. The season started slowly, but I think we improved a lot and are playing in the right way.

Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley said: “Andoni has made a huge impact since arriving at the club and we are thrilled to agree to this extension.

“We have achieved a club-record points tally in the Premier League thanks to a series of excellent performances and results from the team.”

Premier League Andoni Iraola

Comments

200 characters

Bournemouth boss Iraola signs new contract

Pakistan, IMF mission begin discussions on further engagement

KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher amid rate cut hopes, settles at record high of 73,799

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Wheat crisis: PM suspends PASSCO higher-ups

India, Iran sign 10-year agreement to develop port project

Pakistan, US pledge to continue counter-terrorism cooperation

PM Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president, makes way for brother Nawaz

Deputy PM Dar arrives in Beijing for strategic dialogue

ECP suspends lawmakers elected on reserved seats denied to SIC

Service Long March Tyres commits investment of around $108mn to double capacity in Pakistan

Read more stories