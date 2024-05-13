May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Russia says it downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones

Reuters Published 13 May, 2024 10:26am
File Photo: REUTERS
The Russian defence ministry said on Monday that its air defence systems destroyed 16 missiles and 31 drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory overnight.

Twelve guided missiles launched from the Vilkha multiple rocket launcher were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Thousands evacuated as Russia pounds Ukraine border town

Four Storm Shadow aircraft guided missiles and seven drones were downed over Crimea, eight drones were destroyed over the Kursk region and four were intercepted over the Lipetsk region, the ministry said.

