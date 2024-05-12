AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka reaches Rome last 16, Djokovic returns after bottle drama

AFP Published 12 May, 2024 06:54pm

ROME: Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the last 16 of the Rome Open on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Dayana Yastremska, 6-4, 6-2.

Second seed Sabalenka claimed her first win in four matches against Ukrainian Yastremska to set up a clash in the next round with either Elina Svitolina, a two-time winner at the Foro Italico, or Anna Kalinskaya.

The 26-year-old Belarusian made short work of Yastremska, dispatching her opponent in one hour and 28 minutes without dropping a service game and never looking in trouble.

Sabalenka, who has never won in Rome but is a two-time champion on the Madrid clay, looks in good shape to at least match her 2022 run to the semi-finals.

Nadal falls to Hurkacz in Rome Open second round

Earlier Maria Sakkari lined up a probable last-16 clash with Victoria Azarenka who faces 80th-ranked Egyptian Mayar Sherif later on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic returns to centre court later as he takes on Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo on the hunt for a sixth Rome title and a record-extending 41st Masters 1000 crown.

There had been fears that the world number one might join the list of players to withdraw from the tournament on Friday night after he was accidentally struck on the head with a bottle while signing autographs for fans following his opening win over Corentin Moutet.

But Djokovic confirmed on Saturday morning that he would face Chile’s Tabilo in the men’s third round, later laughing off the incident by showing up for practice wearing a bicycle crash helmet.

An early withdrawal for the 24-time Grand Slam winner would have been a blow for the last major tournament before Roland Garros later this month, which started without Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Home fans have also been deprived of cheering on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti, while Djokovic’s great clay-court rival Nadal, a big crowd favourite, was dumped out in the second round on Saturday by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic Aryna Sabalenka Rome Open

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka reaches Rome last 16, Djokovic returns after bottle drama

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories