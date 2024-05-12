AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nepali climbers open Everest summit for the season

AFP Published 12 May, 2024 11:25am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KATHMANDU: Ten Nepali climbers reached the top of Mount Everest late Friday from its southern approach, opening the route for hundreds of summit hopefuls.

Every year, the first summit of Everest is by a team from one of Nepal’s expedition organising companies, who prepare the way for paying clients to follow.

“The rope-fixing team reached the summit this evening,” said Chhang Dawa Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, which led the team, told AFP.

A statement issued from the field office of Nepal’s tourism department at the Everest base camp said that the team reached that summit at 8:15 pm (1430 GMT).

“Other teams are already moving… many are at Camp 2 to catch the first window” said Khim Lal Gautam, chief of the base camp field office.

“A good weather window has been predicted until May 14, it is possible we will see over a hundred summits by then.”

Nepal has issued 414 permits to mountaineers for this year’s spring climbing season, which runs from April to early June.

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time; death toll at 11

Most Everest hopefuls are each escorted by a Nepali guide, meaning more than 800 climbers will tread the same path to the top of the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak in the coming weeks.

This year, China reopened the Tibetan route to foreigners for the first time since it closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The northern summit route opened Monday, according to social media posts by expedition organisers.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

Last year, over 600 climbers made it to the peak of the highest mountain in the world.

It also became the deadliest season on the mountain with 18 deaths.

A boom in climbers has made mountaineering a lucrative business since Sir Edmund Hillary and sherpa Tenzing Norgay made the first ascent in 1953.

Nepal Mount Everest climbers Everest summit

Comments

200 characters

Nepali climbers open Everest summit for the season

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories