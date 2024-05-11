AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
World

New field hospital established in Gaza, Israeli military says

Reuters Published May 11, 2024
Photo: REUTERS
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Saturday that a new field hospital had been established in the central Gaza Strip and was being run by a non-governmental organization, the International Medical Corp.

“The field hospital will be operated by 150 international medical aid workers, and its dozens of beds can be used for emergency and routine medical treatment,” the military said in a statement.

Israel, facing growing international pressure, says it is boosting the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza. Seven other field hospitals have been established since the start of the war in October.

Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks and besieges two hospitals: Palestinian medics

The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 in which some 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 people taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military operation in Gaza has killed close to 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The bombardment has laid waste to the Hamas-run coastal enclave and caused a deep humanitarian crisis.

