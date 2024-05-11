Trump accuses Biden of siding with Hamas

NEW YORK: Donald Trump accused election rival Joe Biden Thursday of siding with Hamas when he threatened to stop sending US weapons to Israel as it wages war against the Palestinian group in Gaza, calling the president’s stance “disgraceful.”

Biden warned Wednesday of halting weapons supplies if Israel pushes ahead with its long-threatened Rafah ground offensive, his most direct warning yet over the civilian impact of the war.

“Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network, referring to the protests against the war that have spread across US universities.

Speaking later to reporters outside the courtroom at his hush money trial in New York, Trump said that “what Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful.”

“He’s totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it,” said the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee who will face off against Democrat Biden in the November election.

Leading Republicans have also weighed in against Biden.