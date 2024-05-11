Pakistan women’s team ready to take on the England challenge

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team is all geared up to take on England in the first of the three-match T20I series starting today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

The first ball will be bowled at 2.30pm local time. The second and third T20Is will be played in Northampton and Leeds on May 17 and 19, respectively. Three ODIs; part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will be played from May 23 to 29 in Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford.

Pakistan women’s team captain, Nida Dar said, “We have been working hard to fine-tune our skills and strategies ahead of this series. Each member of the team has showcased great dedication and discipline during the practice sessions, and I have full faith in their abilities to deliver in the forthcoming series.”

According to her, playing against a top side like England is always a challenge, but it is also a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best in the world. The series will help us identify key players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

