‘Exam season: Power load-shedding tormenting students, says expert

KARACHI: As A and O level students are going through their examinations while exams of matriculation would start from 7th May, different parts of the megacity, brave almost 17 hours a day of unbearable load shedding; serious efforts have to be made to address this issue, said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst.

He said that this is like an unending energy trauma where students are encountering serious problems regarding preparation and process of their examination. We are already facing detrimental impacts of continuously increasing electricity prices, now this load shedding is unmanageable, he regretted.

He said that the load shed policy should be based on analysis of T&D, recovery ratios of respective feeder, consumer behaviour and consumers capacity to meet the bill. The dilemma is that the paid consumers face the consequences in shape of load shedding for non-paid consumers. Honestly speaking there has to be a relief to the consumers in line of performing the payment of bills in time, added Ateeq.

The government and authorities concerned need to work out proper electricity distribution and management strategy through strong institutional arrangements to avoid un necessary load shedding and maintain the respect of consumer for a better human development, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024