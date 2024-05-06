AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
May 06, 2024
Pakistan

Zong 4G joins hands with SehatYab

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: Zong 4G has partnered with SehatYab to offer a comprehensive suite of mental health services for its users.

SehatYab offers comprehensive online mental health services in Pakistan for individuals and corporations, providing confidential consultations with qualified and the best psychiatrists, psychologists, and trainers.

Through the collaboration with SehatYab, Zong4G users can avail valuable resources to support their mental health — such as Free Online Self-Assessment Tests — that will help you gain insights into their mental well-being with free tests for adults and children. These tests cover various areas, including mental health, relationships, and work stress.

“At Zong 4G, we recognize the importance of mental health and emotional well-being,” said a Zong 4G representative. “This partnership with SehatYab empowers our users to prioritize their mental health by providing convenient access to professional support and resources.”

This partnership offers discounted personalised consultations with licensed clinical psychologists and psychiatrists, starting from single consultations offering a flat 20% discount off the standard fee (Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 5000). It also offers consultation packages comprising of 3, 6 or 10 sessions at a discounted rate of 30% off the standard fee (Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 5000). For university students there’s a 33% discount off the standard fee (Rs. 750). It further offers an additional 10% discount, on all discounted packages, maximising their savings.

