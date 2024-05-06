AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-06

Dar shows concern over Israel’s ongoing brutal military onslaught against Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern over Israel’s ongoing “brutal military onslaught” against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the concern was shown by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing the 15th OIC Summit Conference held in Gambia.

In the backdrop of the genocide of Palestinians and atrocities of Israeli forces, Dar urged the OIC member states to work together for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestinians, the statement said.

He also expressed Pakistan’s support for Palestine’s admission as a full member of the United Nations, resumption of the peace process for realisation of the two-state solution and establishment of a viable, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the statement said.

Highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially after India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Dar urged the OIC to implement its Action Plan on Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

He also urged the OIC to demand that India ended all human rights violations, released Hurriyat leaders and reversed its illegal demographic and other unilateral laws, said the press release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OIC Ishaq Dar Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Dar shows concern over Israel’s ongoing brutal military onslaught against Palestinians

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

Saudi business team arrives

IMF says its mission to visit this month

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

PIAF delegation meets minister: ‘Govt to take business-friendly initiatives for economic growth’

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

Need stressed to implement much delayed TTS

Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

Read more stories