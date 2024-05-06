Dar shows concern over Israel’s ongoing brutal military onslaught against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern over Israel’s ongoing “brutal military onslaught” against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the concern was shown by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing the 15th OIC Summit Conference held in Gambia.

In the backdrop of the genocide of Palestinians and atrocities of Israeli forces, Dar urged the OIC member states to work together for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestinians, the statement said.

He also expressed Pakistan’s support for Palestine’s admission as a full member of the United Nations, resumption of the peace process for realisation of the two-state solution and establishment of a viable, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the statement said.

Highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially after India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Dar urged the OIC to implement its Action Plan on Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

He also urged the OIC to demand that India ended all human rights violations, released Hurriyat leaders and reversed its illegal demographic and other unilateral laws, said the press release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024