Maryam meets S. Korean envoy

LAHORE: “We want to take benefit from Korean technology for industrial development,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun, in order to discuss possible avenues of mutual cooperation in different fields. Emphasizing on the need to promote bilateral cooperation, she said,” We will welcome Korean partnership in electronics, automobiles and information technology.”

Madam Chief Minister highlighted,” Punjab also has a huge investment potential in agriculture and mining. We intend to learn from Korean expertise in agriculture to increase our per acre crop yield.” She added,” Bilateral trade volume with Korea should also increase further, as we have great export opportunities in woven cotton and cotton yarn textile.”

The Korean envoy congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on assuming charge of office as the first female Chief Minister of the Punjab.

