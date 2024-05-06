First CM Pink Games: Maryam mingles with players

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif participated in the first Chief Minister Pink Games closing ceremony being held at a gymnasium and presented a trophy to the Lahore College for Women University winning team.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes among the successful teams. She also awarded cash prize cheques among 321 winning teams. LCWU teams won the athletics and basketball competition. She expressed her rejoice over their victory. The Punjab University team won archery, badminton, table tennis and cricket competitions. She congratulated the Superior University Lahore team for winning final match of the hockey competition.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also awarded prizes among the teams for winning second and third positions. The players accorded a warm reception to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif by raising welcome slogans on her arrival in the ceremony. She thanked the players by waving her hand and greeted them.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached near the players and mingled among them. She held the hand of a little girl and asked her to sit beside her. She also had photographs with the players. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing the closing ceremony invited a young player to come on the stage and embraced her for presenting her flowers. The young player could not hold her tears out of happiness.

The CM also witnessed highlights of the first Chief Minister Pink Games 2024 competitions. Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar thanked CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in his address.

The winner player of the tournament Amtul Rehman in his address paid tribute the services of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif rendered for sports. Later, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing CM Pink Games closing ceremony said, “I love you, I am proud of you. When I saw you playing, you were playing in a highly professional manner. I received such a huge amount of love from the players which I could never imagine.

I have become Chief Minister for you people. I am highly pleased to witness your talent. I am convinced that all these daughters could earn name and fame for their country across the globe.” CM said, “A daughter presented me a flower.

I asked her did you remember presenting a flower to me, she replied that she had only a small amount for buying a flower. My daughters, I am standing beside you. We have appointed a young and a talented Sports Minister I have directed the Sports Minister to extend the scope of Pink Games across Punjab.

We would provide gyms, grounds and other facilities for females so that they will not have to come to Lahore for participating in any sport activity. I have not been invited in the closing ceremony but I came here through metro bus to meet with the daughters.

We are also launching free motorbikes scheme for the daughters. I have been told by the daughters that they are not permitted to ride a bike by their parents. I request the parents to repose trust in their daughters and grant them permission.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024