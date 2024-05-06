AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Pak Int’l Poultry Expo 2024 organised

Published 06 May, 2024

PESHAWAR: The Departments of Livestock, Agriculture, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in joint collaboration with Livestock Farmers’ Association, Livestock Cooperative Society and Inbox Pakistan organized a two day Pak International Poultry Expo 2024 in Peshawar.

The expo was inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Major Sajjad Barakwal (retd). A total of 64 stalls were set up in the expo wherein domestic and foreign companies displayed their products while experts of livestock and agriculture departments were also participating in it.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the minister said that the purpose of organizing this expo is to create awareness among the stakeholders of the poultry sector in a better and useful manner and provide an important platform to them.

On the first day of the expo besides, general public, students have expressed deep interest and collected information regarding livestock and agricultural sectors projects and research.

Meanwhile, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to take proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming and resolution of issues attached with this important sector. The demand was made by SCCI Senior vice president Sanaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at concluding ceremony of the Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Sunday.

Sanaullah Khan on the occasion assured that chamber will take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play its effective role for their amicable resolution. He invited the poultry farmers and business community attached with this sector to the upcoming SCCI Investment Conference, which is likely to be held in mid of May. The Expo was attended by KP Minister for Agriculture Major Sajjad Barakwal (retd), Secretary Livestock Dr. Ambar Ali Khan, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Syed Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, along with poultry farming community in a large number.

