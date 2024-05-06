PM greets Sadiq Khan on re-election as London’s mayor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Sadiq Khan on his re-election as Mayor of London.

In a statement on Sunday, PM Sharif said, “Sadiq Khan’s re-election for the third time is “definitely proof of his ability and public service.”

Wishing Khan more success in future, the PM said, “the proud son of a hard-working British Pakistani has made not only his parents but every Pakistani proud.”

In another statement, the PM conveyed his condolences to the Royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia on the loss of eminent poet Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

