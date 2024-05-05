AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Driver dies after ramming car into White House gate

AFP Published 05 May, 2024 04:03pm

WASHINGTON: A driver died after crashing a car into the exterior gate of the White House late Saturday, the US Secret Service said.

“Shortly before 10:30pm a vehicle traveling at a high speed collided with an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex,” the service said in a statement on social media platform X, adding there was “no threat” to the White House itself.

Officers arriving at the scene “attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” the statement said.

The Secret Service, along with the police and fire departments of the District of Columbia, have launched an investigation into the fatal crash, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

White House hosts muted Ramadan event as Biden’s Israel policy draws anger

He added there was “no threat or public safety implications”.

In January, authorities detained another person who crashed a vehicle into the exterior gate of the same complex.

The White House has seen a string of high-profile trespassing incidents in recent years, prompting the construction of a higher, tougher metal fence around the iconic mansion’s perimeter in 2020.

White House Driver dies

Comments

200 characters

Driver dies after ramming car into White House gate

Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

CCP passes merger order: Holdco acquires 100pc stake of PIACL

PM Shehbaz congratulates Sadiq Khan on his election as London’s Mayor

PCB chief says each player to get $100,000 if Pakistan win T20 World Cup

Canada has ‘political compulsion’ to blame India for Sikh slaying: New Delhi

Canada PM hails 'rule of law' after arrests in Sikh separatist murder

Cairo talks continue but hopes for Gaza ceasefire appear slim

Death toll from Kenya floods rises to 228

Top Afghan diplomat in India quits after $2mn gold smuggling reports

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Read more stories