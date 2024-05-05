Agri minister meets CEO of ‘Bakhabar Kissan’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met the Chief Executive Officer of “Bakhabar Kissan” Fintech company Khizer Khan at Agriculture House Lahore on Saturday.

Agriculture Secretary Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Chief Digital Officer of Askari Bank Ali Naqvi, Consultant Agriculture Department Dr Anjum Ali and officers of the Agriculture Department participated in the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, CEO “Bakhabar Kissan” Khizer Khan said that our financial and technology based company provides data on information of agriculture value chain to farmers.

Nine lakh 65 thousand farmers are registered with us through the YouTube channel, Mobile service, Call center and App, he endorsed. He maintained that the profile of farmers from all districts of Punjab, complete data of farms and crop land area are available in the company.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while addressing the meeting said that the Department of Agriculture and “Bakhabar Kissan” company is providing useful advice and guidance to farmers about agricultural interventions, land fertility analysis and weather forecasting through digital media.

The purpose of both institutions is to provide facilities to farmers and to achieve better production of crops. He maintained that “Bakhabar Kissan” and Department of Agriculture Punjab fulfil the agricultural interventions and other needs of farmers through bank’s loan facility.

Agricultural experts and scientists of the Department of Agriculture and Fintech Company are rendering their services for the guidance and useful advice of the farmers. Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stressed the need that the company come up with a viable business model.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024