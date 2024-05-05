CM inaugurates ‘Free Home Delivery of Medicines’ project

LAHORE: Launching the ‘Free Medicine Delivery Project’ for the people across Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that under this project, patients will be delivered medicines at their doorsteps.

Two months’ medicines stock of Hepatitis, TB and cardiac patients will be delivered at the doorsteps of patients and the patients will be delivered medicines again after undergoing checkup, the CM said, adding: “I am striving to serve the masses under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. I want no one to remain deprived of treatment facility after 05 years in Punjab and the patients should not face any hassle in the hospitals.”

The CM reached the houses of patients by herself taking medicines. She reached the house of a cardiac patient Rasoolan Bibi by passing through narrow streets of service quarters at Shama Katchi Abadi.

The CM also went to the residence of a cardiac patient Munawar Malik at Shadman Katchi Abadi and presented medicines to him along with the TCS rider. She communicated with Munawar Malik and inquired after him.

The CM also inaugurated Sahulat Markaz in the Primary & Secondary Health Care department. She formally restarted the registration process of TB and Hepatitis patients. She also inspected the Drug Testing Lab being established to check the quality of medicines.

She visited chromatography, drug release lab, drug sample receiving area and hepatitis reference/ public health lab. She was given a briefing on the medicine home delivery program and was apprised about medicines packing up to their delivery process.

The CM also visited FM Sehat Zindagi and got her podcast recorded on FM sehat. She also laid the foundation stone of Primary & Secondary HealthCare Development Wing. She also inspected a van for the doctors in the Primary & Secondary HealthCare department.

The Chief Minister while addressing the ceremony said, “We have launched such a mega people welfare project in a short span of 08 weeks. May Allah Almighty reward Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for launching medicines home delivery projects from 2013 to 2018 but the previous government unfortunately abolished this public welfare project.”

She said the ‘Clinic On Wheel project’ will be launched soon. “We are establishing the first official state of the art cancer hospital in Lahore where patients will be provided free treatment of cancer disease. I have directed the Health Minister to functionalize cancer hospital Outdoor wing,” she said.

She said, Air ambulance project will be launched for the poor patients in coming few weeks. It is my dream that no patient wanders about in search of treatment and medicines.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024