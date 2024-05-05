AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-05

Islamabad registers rise in crime

Fazal Sher Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city recorded an increase in incidents of car lifting, motorbike theft, and mobile phone snatching during the last week, as over 77 carjacking and over 76 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching were reported to its various police stations.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 16 cases of various kinds of thefts including robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported.

The 77 cases of carjacking included 70 two-wheelers and nine cars. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Lohi Bher, Margalla, Aabpara, and Noon police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole one car and nine motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, nine motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station, seven bikes from limits of Khanna police station, and another six bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, five incidents of auto thefts including one car and four motorbikes were reported to Margalla police station, five carjacking incidents registered with Lohi Bher police station and four motorbikes were stolen from the Secretariat police station.

Similarly, armed persons snatched 13 mobile phones as well as cash, robbers struck at two places and auto theft stole seven bikes from the limits of Khanna police station and 10 cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile snatching and two cases of robbery reported to Industrial Area police station during the last week.

During the period under review over six incidents of mobile snatching, nine cases of vehicles theft and one case of robbery occurred in the limits of Karachi Company police station. Similarly, Lohi Bher police station registered seen cases of mobile theft, five cases of carjacking and one case of robbery while another six cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching and one case of robbery reported to Margalla police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole six motorbikes and armed persons snatched mobile phone from three people in the limits of Aabpara police station. Another seven cases of mobile snatching, five cases of carjacking and one case of theft were reported to Noon police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

crime auto theft cash snatching phone snatching

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad registers rise in crime

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories