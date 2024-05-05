Islamabad registers rise in crime

ISLAMABAD: The capital city recorded an increase in incidents of car lifting, motorbike theft, and mobile phone snatching during the last week, as over 77 carjacking and over 76 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching were reported to its various police stations.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 16 cases of various kinds of thefts including robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported.

The 77 cases of carjacking included 70 two-wheelers and nine cars. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Lohi Bher, Margalla, Aabpara, and Noon police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole one car and nine motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, nine motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station, seven bikes from limits of Khanna police station, and another six bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, five incidents of auto thefts including one car and four motorbikes were reported to Margalla police station, five carjacking incidents registered with Lohi Bher police station and four motorbikes were stolen from the Secretariat police station.

Similarly, armed persons snatched 13 mobile phones as well as cash, robbers struck at two places and auto theft stole seven bikes from the limits of Khanna police station and 10 cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile snatching and two cases of robbery reported to Industrial Area police station during the last week.

During the period under review over six incidents of mobile snatching, nine cases of vehicles theft and one case of robbery occurred in the limits of Karachi Company police station. Similarly, Lohi Bher police station registered seen cases of mobile theft, five cases of carjacking and one case of robbery while another six cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching and one case of robbery reported to Margalla police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole six motorbikes and armed persons snatched mobile phone from three people in the limits of Aabpara police station. Another seven cases of mobile snatching, five cases of carjacking and one case of theft were reported to Noon police station during the last week.

