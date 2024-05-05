US businesses to improve investment climate: Blome

LAHORE: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A Blome has said that they will continue working with the Pakistani government and the US businesses operating in Pakistan to improve the investment climate to foster innovation and increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

He expressed these views during his visit to Systems Limited, a leading Pakistan provider of IT and IT-enabled services, said a spokesperson of Systems Limited on Saturday. He was received by Systems Limited CEO Asif Peer along with Aezaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of the Board. US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, Political Economic Officer Douglas Johnston and Commercial Specialist Hassan Raza were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Ambassador Blome inquired about the availability and quality of IT resources in Pakistan. The Systems team informed him of their strong partnership with academia, emphasizing their commitment to nurturing and developing high-quality IT talent through academic collaborations and skill-building initiatives. They also provided the US delegates with insights into the ongoing US-Pakistan collaborations in the IT sector and Systems Limited’s future plans.

On this occasion, Asif Peert said they look forward to forging B2B alliances built on trust and mutual gain and continued collaboration and partnership opportunities with the US Embassy in Pakistan. “Through such enduring alliances, we ignite a collaborative spark furthering our mission of driving technological innovation and economic growth,” he added.

