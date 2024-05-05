AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-05

Cooler May likely to rescue Russian wheat crop after record-hot April

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

NAPERVILLE, (Illinois): Global wheat prices earlier this week retreated from multi-month highs as Russia’s parched crop was finally due for some rain, but those rains were somewhat dismal and the forecast is dry again, threatening to curb the top exporter’s harvest.

Average-to-cool temperatures are expected for southern Russia in the first half of May following record April warmth, and the cooldown could be key in avoiding significant crop losses amid an unusually dry spring.

Southern Russia, which grows more than 30% of the country’s annual wheat crop, experienced its driest April in a decade as precipitation amounted to just a quarter of the month’s normal. Temperatures were likely record for April, nearly 10 degrees Fahrenheit (5.4 degrees Celsius) above average.

Such a dry and warm April combination has not been observed in southern Russia in at least three decades. The closest instance was 2012, when Russia’s all-wheat yield notched its worst relative performance of the post-Soviet era.

Dryness may continue for southern Russia as weather models on Thursday pegged May rainfall at about two-thirds of normal by mid-month, but average or below-average temperatures should prevail. Russia’s best overall wheat yields generally occur amid cooler Mays in the south, sometimes offsetting moisture deficits.

Another potential saving grace for southern Russian crops is well above-average soil moisture so far this year. Soil moisture is also solid in regions that grow spring wheat, which makes up about 27% of Russia’s total wheat harvest.

July is the critical period for that crop to maximize yield. Russian agricultural consultancy Sovecon two weeks ago estimated the 2024 wheat crop at 93 million metric tons, close to last year’s levels, and other analysts hold a similar view. The US Department of Agriculture will provide its first official forecast next Friday.

EXPORT RUNDOWN

Crop losses in Russia could be a boon for other global wheat suppliers, though alarms are not yet sounding as Russia has recently been exporting record volumes.

Russia has doubled its wheat crop over the last 20 years and is now responsible for a fifth or more of all wheat exports.

Years ago, Russian wheat production had an unpredictable reputation due to volatile yield swings, though results have been steadier and higher in recent years.

It has been a while since Russia had a wheat disaster, but the 2021 harvest came in about 10 million tons (12%) below initial expectations on unfavourable weather.

That eased exportable Russian supplies in the 2021-22 season, though other exporters picked up some of that slack, especially as prices surged following the Ukraine invasion. India, an on-and-off exporter, shipped a huge record of 8 million tons that year.

India’s wheat stocks are now at a 16-year low, and the country may be forced to import wheat for the first time since 2017. India imported 6 million tons of wheat in 2016-17 and about 1.2 million in 2017-18. Australia, which exports most of its crop, had a record wheat harvest in 2021-22 and was the No. 2 exporter behind Russia. Australia’s wheat output heavily depends on global weather patterns, and the recent El Nino is not ideal.

Australia’s recently harvested 2023-24 crop was about a third smaller than in the prior year, and exports are set to fall a similar degree, by more than 11 million tons. Major exporter France is also facing issues with its crop, and the European Union’s upcoming wheat harvest could be a four-year low.

The United States, which was last the world’s leading wheat exporter in 2016-17, has sold an above-average amount of wheat for export in the 2024-25 season starting June 1.

That could help US wheat shipments rebound off a 52-year low in 2023-24. Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Wheat wheat prices Global wheat prices India’s wheat stocks

Comments

200 characters

Cooler May likely to rescue Russian wheat crop after record-hot April

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories