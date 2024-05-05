KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.196 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,841.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.821 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.774 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.474 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.925 billion), Silver (PKR 1.445 billion), Platinum (PKR 894.251 million), DJ (PKR 383.769 million), SP 500 (PKR 139.749 million), Natural Gas (PKR 96.580 million),Japan Equity (PKR 85.011million), Copper (PKR 73.993 million), Palladium (PKR 51.904 million) and Brent (PKR 30.770 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 34 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 36.211 million were traded.

