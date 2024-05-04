AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll in southern Brazil flood rises to 56

AFP Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 07:22pm
Grab from a handout video released by the Sao Paulo Civil Defense showing the flooded Taquari river bridge, which is part of the BR-396 highway that connects the cities of Lageado and Estrela, in the region of Vale do Taquari, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Grab from a handout video released by the Sao Paulo Civil Defense showing the flooded Taquari river bridge, which is part of the BR-396 highway that connects the cities of Lageado and Estrela, in the region of Vale do Taquari, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

PORTO ALEGRE: The death toll from floods and mudslides triggered by torrential storms in southern Brazil has climbed to 56 people, with another 67 missing, the country’s civil defense agency said Saturday.

Rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul were straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, where authorities were scrambling to evacuate some neighborhoods that had been submerged.

Rescuers faced a colossal task, with entire towns made inaccessible by floodwaters.

Residential areas found themselves underwater as far as the eye can see, with roads destroyed and bridges swept away by the powerful currents.

Rains, mudslides kill 29 in southern Brazil’s ‘worst disaster’

At least 265 municipalities have suffered storm damage in Rio Grande do Sul since Monday, according to local officials, injuring dozens of people and displacing more than 24,000 – a third of whom have been brought to shelters.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region Thursday, vowing “there will be no lack of human or material resources” in responding to the disaster, which he blamed on climate change.

Climatologist Francisco Eliseu Aquino told AFP on Friday that the devastating storms were the result of a “disastrous cocktail” of global warming and the El Nino weather phenomenon.

South America’s largest country has recently experienced a string of extreme weather events, including a cyclone in September that claimed at least 31 lives.

Aquino said the region’s particular geography meant it was often confronted by the effects of tropical and polar air masses colliding – but these events have “intensified due to climate change.”

Brazil rains floods

Comments

200 characters

Death toll in southern Brazil flood rises to 56

Rs2.7trn revenue stuck in courts/appeals: Aurangzeb, FBR chief discuss strategy

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Ceasefire should be ‘no-brainer’ for Hamas, Blinken says

India’s foreign minister rejects Biden’s ‘xenophobia’ comment

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

India's government lifts ban on onion exports, sets floor price

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

Read more stories