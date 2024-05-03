Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka set up 1-2 final at Madrid

The top two players in the world are booked for the final of the Mutua Madrid Open.

After World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland cruised past 18th-seeded Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in one semifinal Thursday in Spain, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus rallied from a first-set defeat and pulled out a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Saturday’s final will mark a rematch of last year’s, when Sabalenka prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

It will also be the first meeting between Swiatek and Sabalenka of 2024 and 10th in their careers.

“I’m happy that we can play a final against the top players,” Swiatek said Thursday before knowing her final opponent. “It shows consistency. For sure it’s going to be a challenge, whoever it’s gonna be, and a tough match. I will be ready. I will focus on myself.”

Although Keys held a 5-0 edge over Swiatek in aces, she could only turn that into a 53.6 percent winning rate on her first-serve points (15 of 28). Swiatek defended well, saving all three break points she faced, while breaking Keys’ serve four times in five opportunities. Swiatek wrapped things up in a mere 70 minutes.

“It was a pretty clean performance and really solid game from myself. I’m happy with everything,” Swiatek said.

Rybakina twice broke Sabalenka in the first set and cruised to an easy 6-1 margin. Sabalenka then found herself down 3-1 and 4-2 in the second set – major trouble. By winning five of the final six games of that set, Sabalenka staved off a quick exit.

Both players held serve throughout the third set, but Sabalenka, the back-to-back Australian Open champion, raced ahead 5-1 in the tiebreaker before winning on her third match point.

“I was struggling a lot on my serve in the first set, and definitely, easy games on my serve gave me a bit more belief that I still got some chances in this match,” Sabalenka said.

“That kind of gave me an extra energy to keep fighting and keep trying on her serve to break her and get back in the match.” Sabalenka also won Madrid in 2021.

Swiatek is 2-0 in finals this season, winning WTA 1000 events in Doha and Indian Wells.