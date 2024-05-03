AIRLINK 72.42 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (4.65%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.5%)
FFBL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
GGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
HUBC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4%)
MLCF 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.9%)
PIAA 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.73%)
PIBTL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 117.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.1%)
PRL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
PTC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
SEARL 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.15%)
SNGP 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.83%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
UNITY 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,443 Increased By 34.3 (0.46%)
BR30 24,257 Increased By 220.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 71,132 Increased By 465.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 23,309 Increased By 85.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it downs six Ukraine-launched drones

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 09:57am

The Russian defence ministry said on Friday that its air defence forces destroyed six drones that Ukraine launched overnight.

Five of the drones were downed over the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine and one over the Crimean Peninsula, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not provide any details on possible damage due to the attack.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

Reuters could not immediately verify the Russian defence ministry’s comments.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine’s attacks on its territory and infrastructure.

Kyiv officials say targeting Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort.

Russia Russia’s military Russia-Ukraine war Belgorod Crimean Peninsula Russia military

Comments

200 characters

Russia says it downs six Ukraine-launched drones

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Read more stories