April CPI-based inflation soars 17.3pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 17.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 20.7 percent in the previous month and 36.4 percent in April 2023, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The CPI on average during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 25.97 per cent compared to 28.23 per cent during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.4 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.7 in the previous month and an increase of 2.4 per cent in April 2023.

The CPI inflation Urban increased to 19.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 21.9 per cent in the previous month and 33.5 per cent in April 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.1 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.4 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.0 per cent in April 2023.

The CPI inflation Rural increased to 14.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 19.0 per cent in the previous month and 40.7 per cent in April 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.9 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 3.0 per cent in April 2023.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 21.6 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 25.9 per cent a month earlier and 42.1 per cent in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 0.7 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.1 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 2.7 per cent in April 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased to 13.9 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 14.8 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 33.4 per cent in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 0.7 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.3 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.1 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 13.1 per cent on a YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 12.8 per cent in the previous month and 19.5 per cent in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.1 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.1 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.8 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 19.3 per cent on a YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 20.0 per cent in the previous month and 24.9 per cent in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.0 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.8 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 2.7 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 13.4 per cent on (YoY) basis in April 2024 as compared to 14.8 per cent in the previous month and 28.6 per cent in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.5 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 15.0 per cent on a YoY basis in April 2024 as compared to 18.4 per cent in the previous month and 37.3 per cent in April 2023. On a MoM basis, it increased to 0.6 per cent in April 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.9 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2.0 per cent in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2023.

The National Consumer Price Index for April 2024 decreased to 0.43 per cent over March 2024 and increased to 17.34 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2023.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for April 2024 decreased to 0.09 per cent over March 2024 and increased to 19.40 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2023. On a MoM basis, the top few commodities which varied from the previous month and increased in food include chicken (21.38 per cent), fish (2.49 per cent), potatoes (2.29 per cent), meat (1.94 per cent), milk powder (1.34 per cent), bakery and confectionary (1.04 per cent), sweetmeat (1.03 per cent), readymade food (0.68 per cent), pulse mash (0.38 per cent), rice (0.30 per cent), mustard oil (0.21 per cent), pan prepared (0.19 per cent), milk products (0.14 per cent), nimco (0.14 per cent), milk fresh (0.10 per cent), ice cream (0.02 per cent) and cigarettes (0.01 per cent) and decreased in onions (15.58 per cent), fresh vegetables (11.98 per cent), wheat (10.44 per cent), wheat flour (9.67 per cent), tomatoes (6.23 per cent), eggs (4.30 per cent), pulse gram (1.15 per cent), masoor (1.00 per cent), sugar (0.96 per cent), fresh fruits (0.95 per cent), besan (0.85 per cent), gram whole (0.49 per cent), wheat products (0.44 per cent), gur (0.36 per cent), condiments and spices (0.30 per cent), dry fruits (0.28 per cent), tea (0.21 per cent), vegetable ghee (0.14 per cent), cooking oil (0.12 per cent), moong (0.12 per cent), honey (0.10 per cent), beverages (0.02 per cent), and beans (0.01 per cent).

Among non-food items which increased include; footwear (17.16 per cent), cotton cloth (9.74 per cent), woolen cloth (3.82 per cent), motor fuel (3.63 per cent), dopatta (3.59 per cent), marriage hall charges (2.58 per cent), education (2.34 per cent), personal grooming services (2.10 per cent), transport services (1.50 per cent), house rent (1.45 per cent), recreation and culture (1.26 per cent) and decreased in electricity charges (9.50 per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (0.60 per cent) and construction input items.

On YoY basis, the top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. April 2023 in food which increased include; onions (156.16 per cent), tomatoes (126.67 per cent), condiments and spices (46.3 per cent), gur (35.99 per cent), chicken (33.62 per cent), beans (29.64 per cent), fish (28.41 per cent), pulse mash (25.32 per cent), fresh vegetables (25.08 per cent), beverages (24.60 per cent), dry fruits (24.01 per cent), meat (22.18 per cent), milk powder (21.26 per cent), sweetmeat (21.09 per cent), masoor (19.67 per cent), readymade food (17.26 per cent), pan prepared (16.14 per cent), sugar (15.06 per cent), nimco (14.43 per cent), milk products (13.28 per cent), bakery and confectionary (13.09 per cent), wheat products (11.49 per cent), rice (10.78 per cent), butter (10.31 per cent), milk fresh (10.26 per cent), potatoes (9.67 per cent) and pulse moong (9.62 per cent) and decreased in cooking oil (20.86 per cent), vegetable ghee (17.75 per cent), mustard oil (15.41 per cent), fresh fruits (13.85 per cent), wheat (10.95 per cent), wheat flour (4.72 per cent), eggs (3.55 per cent) and gram whole (0.39 per cent). Among non-food items which increased include gas charges (318.74 per cent), electricity charges (71.12 per cent), accommodation services (31.50 per cent), transport services (26.70 per cent), cotton cloth (23.00 per cent), drugs and medicines (22.78 per cent), and footwear (21.38 per cent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for April 2024 decreased to 0.93 per cent over March 2024 and increased to 14.46 per cent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. April 2023.

