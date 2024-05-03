Blocking SIMs of over 0.5m non-filers: PTA yet to decide on FBR decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is yet to decide on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) decision to block mobile SIMs of over 0.5 million non-filers of income tax returns who are liable to file income tax returns.

The PTA spokesperson said, “PTA is currently deliberating on [the] recent decision made by FBR. We are engaged with cellular mobile operators and concerned stakeholders on this matter.”

The authority further stated that its foremost objective is to uphold compliance within the regulatory framework and relevant legal provisions while safeguarding the interests of telecom consumers. Any progress/updates on the matter will be conveyed accordingly, the spokesperson added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024